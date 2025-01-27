All Raptors

NBA Insider Shares Latest on Raptors & Jakob Poeltl Ahead of Trade Deadline

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl is not expected to draw interest from the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the trade deadline

Aaron Rose

Nov 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) points against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) points against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly not among the teams pursuing Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl ahead of next week’s trade deadline.

Although Anthony Davis has expressed a desire for the Lakers to add a center this season, Marc Stein reports that the team is unlikely to target Poeltl or Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic in trade discussions. Acquiring either player would likely require the Lakers to part with one of their two tradeable first-round picks, a move the organization has been reluctant to make.

The Bulls are said to be seeking first-round pick compensation for Vucevic, while Toronto’s asking price for Poeltl is reportedly “even richer,” according to Stein. Additionally, the Raptors appear inclined to keep Poeltl past the deadline, as they aim to remain competitive next season.

One significant factor in Toronto’s reluctance to trade Poeltl is the lack of a reliable backup center on the roster. Moving Poeltl would leave the Raptors’ frontcourt extremely thin and likely push Toronto further down the NBA standings.

It remains unclear which teams have expressed serious interest in Poeltl, but Toronto has reportedly “resisted mounting trade interest” in the Austrian center, Stein noted earlier this month.

Poeltl is in the midst of a career-best season with the Raptors, averaging 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while anchoring the team’s defense. His impact has been undeniable, with Toronto going 4–33 in games without him over the past two seasons, further emphasizing his value as one of the team’s most indispensable players.

