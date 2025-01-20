Insider Shares Latest on Bruce Brown as Trade Deadline Nears for Raptors
The Toronto Raptors are once again looking to trade Bruce Brown ahead of the February 6 deadline.
Brown was widely expected to be dealt at last year’s deadline, but Toronto couldn’t find the first-round pick compensation the organization had hoped to receive for the 6-foot-4 guard. His production dipped in the second half of the season due to a nagging knee injury that eventually required offseason surgery.
Toronto picked up Brown’s team option this past summer, hoping to find a trade for the 28-year-old at some point this season. The Raptors are said to be “very motivated” to move Brown before his contract expires this summer, according to Jake Fischer.
Brown has shown improvement recently, averaging 7.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game over nine appearances for Toronto. He delivered his best performance of the year on Friday, scoring 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
If Toronto can’t find a trade for Brown, he is expected to be “in great demand as a buyout candidate,” Fischer reported. The Raptors could also consider keeping Brown through the end of the season and exploring a sign-and-trade option during the offseason if no trade materializes now. A buyout would make Brown an attractive target for contenders looking to bolster their depth without giving up assets.
Brown’s $23 million contract could pose challenges in finding a trade partner, given the financial constraints many contending teams face this year. However, his expiring deal might hold value if the Raptors are needed as a third team to help facilitate a larger trade next month.