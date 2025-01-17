NBA Insider Reveals Latest on Raptors Trade Talks
Chris Boucher appears to be drawing interest as the NBA trade deadline approaches on Feb. 6.
Multiple teams have reportedly checked in with the Toronto Raptors about the 6-foot-9 forward, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto revealed Friday on Sportsnet’s The Raptors Show.
Boucher struggled to find consistent playing time in Toronto’s rotation earlier this year, but a recent hot streak has drawn increased trade speculation in recent days. Over his last five games, the Canadian forward has averaged 14 points per game while shooting a blistering 15-for-24 from beyond the arc. This surge in form has reportedly piqued the interest of multiple teams, with NBA insider Marc Stein calling him a “name to monitor” ahead of the trade deadline.
The Raptors tried to move Boucher at last year’s deadline but were unable to find a deal, in part due to his inconsistent play and the burden of his multi-year contract. This year, circumstances are different. Boucher’s $10.8 million expiring contract makes him a far more attractive asset for teams looking to add frontcourt depth without a long-term financial commitment.
One team reportedly showing interest is the Denver Nuggets, according to SNY’s Ian Begley. However, the Nuggets may face challenges putting together an enticing trade package given their lack of mid-sized contracts to match salaries.
If the Raptors do move Boucher, the return is unlikely to be more than a couple of second-round picks. Still, for playoff-bound teams in need of a high-energy big man off the bench, Boucher offers an affordable and impactful solution.