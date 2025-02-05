Insiders Share Latest on Raptors' Interest in Brandon Ingram Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Toronto Raptors remain engaged in trade discussions with the New Orleans Pelicans regarding Brandon Ingram as the NBA trade deadline approaches, according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer.
The Pelicans have reportedly been in ongoing talks with both the Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks about a potential deal for the former All-Star forward, though no agreement has been reached.
Toronto has been linked to Ingram for weeks, with Raptors president Masai Ujiri reportedly intrigued by the idea of pairing the 27-year-old with Scottie Barnes. For the Raptors, the decision to pursue Ingram hinges on both the trade package required to acquire him and the long-term financial commitment it would take to re-sign the 6-foot-8 forward.
New Orleans, meanwhile, has prioritized financial flexibility while evaluating trade offers. The Pelicans moved Daniel Theis’ $2.1 million salary to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday to clear themselves from luxury tax territory. If they take back future salary in an Ingram trade, they are expected to seek additional draft compensation.
For Toronto, there is a clear pathway to matching Ingram’s $36 million salary with Bruce Brown’s $23 million expiring contract as a central piece. However, sources indicate that the Raptors and Pelicans have explored multiple trade frameworks, and it remains unclear what additional assets Toronto would need to include to meet New Orleans’ valuation, per Stein and Fischer. The Raptors also have players such as Kelly Olynyk and Chris Boucher, whose contracts could help facilitate a deal.
If Toronto wants to avoid crossing the luxury tax threshold next season, an Ingram trade may require the inclusion of RJ Barrett, whose contract would help match Ingram’s salary while also providing some financial flexibility moving forward.
With less than 24 hours remaining before the trade deadline, the Raptors are actively exploring trade opportunities. Whether they finalize a deal for Ingram or if Atlanta emerges as the more aggressive suitor will likely be determined in the final hours before Thursday’s deadline.