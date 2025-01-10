All Raptors

NBA Insider Reveals Trade Buzz Surrounding Raptors' Chris Boucher

Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher is said to be on the radar of multiple teams ahead of the trade deadline next month

Aaron Rose

Jan 9, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) reacts in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) reacts in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chris Boucher has emerged as a potential trade target, with several teams—including the Denver Nuggets—reportedly interested in the Toronto Raptors’ forward.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, multiple teams have Boucher on their radar as the trade deadline approaches next month. The Nuggets, in particular, are said to be fans of the soon-to-be 32-year-old forward, whose versatile skill set and expiring contract make him an intriguing option for contenders seeking depth.

Toronto made Boucher available at last year’s trade deadline but struggled to find a market with a year remaining on his contract. This season, with his manageable $10.3 million contract set to expire this summer, a deal for Boucher seems far more likely. However, any return is likely limited to second-round pick compensation and expiring contracts, given Boucher’s inconsistent role and production.

Boucher’s season has been a mixed bag so far, as he’s fluctuated in and out of Toronto’s rotation. After falling out of the rotation earlier this week, he delivered an impressive 23-point outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, hitting five three-pointers and playing critical minutes down the stretch. However, given his age and fit with the organization, he's unlikely to be a part of Toronto's rotation once the Raptors return to full strength.

Denver, while reportedly interested, is unlikely to have the assets to make a move with Toronto. A trade for Boucher would likely require moving Zeke Nnaji and the $23.1 million remaining on his contract, which isn't likely to be of interest to the Raptors.

Boucher is averaging 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds this season on 47.8% shooting from the floor and 33.9% from three-point range.

Published
Aaron Rose
AARON ROSE

Aaron Rose is a Toronto-based reporter covering the Toronto Raptors since 2020.