NBA Insider Reveals Trade Buzz Surrounding Raptors' Chris Boucher
Chris Boucher has emerged as a potential trade target, with several teams—including the Denver Nuggets—reportedly interested in the Toronto Raptors’ forward.
According to SNY’s Ian Begley, multiple teams have Boucher on their radar as the trade deadline approaches next month. The Nuggets, in particular, are said to be fans of the soon-to-be 32-year-old forward, whose versatile skill set and expiring contract make him an intriguing option for contenders seeking depth.
Toronto made Boucher available at last year’s trade deadline but struggled to find a market with a year remaining on his contract. This season, with his manageable $10.3 million contract set to expire this summer, a deal for Boucher seems far more likely. However, any return is likely limited to second-round pick compensation and expiring contracts, given Boucher’s inconsistent role and production.
Boucher’s season has been a mixed bag so far, as he’s fluctuated in and out of Toronto’s rotation. After falling out of the rotation earlier this week, he delivered an impressive 23-point outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, hitting five three-pointers and playing critical minutes down the stretch. However, given his age and fit with the organization, he's unlikely to be a part of Toronto's rotation once the Raptors return to full strength.
Denver, while reportedly interested, is unlikely to have the assets to make a move with Toronto. A trade for Boucher would likely require moving Zeke Nnaji and the $23.1 million remaining on his contract, which isn't likely to be of interest to the Raptors.
Boucher is averaging 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds this season on 47.8% shooting from the floor and 33.9% from three-point range.