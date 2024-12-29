NBA Insider Shares Expected Asking Price for Raptors Veterans
With the NBA trade deadline just over a month away, the Toronto Raptors are reportedly open to moving veterans Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk for second-round draft compensation. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Raptors are among several teams looking to offload experienced players on expiring or movable contracts.
“Veterans believed to be available for second-round draft compensation with 39 days to go until the trade deadline include Valančiūnas and Brogdon, Toronto’s Kelly Olynyk and Bruce Brown, and Utah’s Jordan Clarkson,” Stein wrote in his latest Substack newsletter.
Bruce Brown, 28, made his season debut on Sunday following arthroscopic knee surgery that kept him sidelined for the first 31 games. Acquired last season in the Pascal Siakam trade with Indiana, Brown signed a two-year, $45 million contract that'll expire this summer. His defensive versatility and ability to contribute on both ends of the floor make him a valuable target for playoff contenders.
Toronto was open to trading Brown last season but was unable to secure first-round pick compensation in trade talks. The Raptors did reportedly decline multiple second-round picks for Brown last year, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported earlier this year.
Kelly Olynyk, meanwhile, is in the first year of a two-year, $26.25 million deal signed this past summer. The 33-year-old big man missed the start of this season with a back injury but has returned to provide steady production and veteran leadership. Known for his ability to stretch the floor and create plays from the frontcourt, Olynyk is an appealing option for teams looking to add frontcourt depth for a postseason push.
Toronto appears poised to embrace a seller’s role at the trade deadline, with Chris Boucher joining Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk as potential trade candidates.