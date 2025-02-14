Latest NBA Mock Draft Reveals Potential Raptors Draft Options
The Toronto Raptors haven’t hidden their intentions this season.
At 17-38 through 55 games, they own the league’s fifth-worst record — and they’d be just fine if it got even worse. The front office has been clear about the importance of lottery luck in securing a top pick in this year’s draft.
With the All-Star break here, it’s a good time to check in on the college ranks and the top prospects who could shape Toronto’s future. The following rankings are courtesy of ESPN’s latest mock draft from Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony.
No. 1 Cooper Flagg (Duke)
This has been Flagg’s spot from the start of the year, and nothing he’s done has suggested otherwise. The 6-foot-9 forward remains the consensus No. 1 pick, showcasing elite versatility, competitiveness, and defensive prowess. His offensive growth, especially as a three-point shooter, only reinforces his sky-high potential as a two-way star.
Flagg is averaging 19.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4 assists per game while shooting 37% from deep for one of the nation’s top teams. Barring a major surprise in March Madness, he’s a lock to be the first name called on draft night.
No. 2 Dylan Harper (Rutgers)
Harper has been one of the most intriguing prospects in this class, and despite some ups and downs, he remains a top contender to go No. 2. The 6-foot-6 guard blends size, strength, and playmaking with a natural scoring touch, drawing comparisons to a young James Harden. His ability to create shots for himself and others, paired with his high basketball IQ, makes him an appealing lead guard at the next level.
Through his freshman season, Harper is averaging 18.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. His strong return from illness and injury has helped solidified his draft stock, and a strong finish to the season could lock him in as the top non-Flagg prospect.
No. 3 – Airious "Ace" Bailey (Rutgers)
Bailey’s stock has been rising all season, and he’s firmly in the mix as a top-three pick. The 6-foot-10 wing is one of the most explosive scorers in the class, combining elite athleticism with advanced shot-making ability. He’s flashed the potential to be a true three-level scorer at the next level while also making strides as a defender and passer.
Bailey is averaging 19.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game with a 38% three-point stroke, including multiple 30-point outbursts in conference play. If he continues his upward trajectory and delivers in high-pressure moments, he could push Harper for the No. 2 spot.
No. 4 – VJ Edgecombe (Baylor)
Edgecombe has solidified himself as a top-five prospect with his blend of explosiveness, defensive intensity, and improving offensive versatility. The 6-foot-5 guard is an elite athlete who plays with relentless energy on both ends of the floor. His ability to attack the rim, create in transition, and disrupt opponents defensively makes him one of the most well-rounded players in this draft class.
After a slow start, Edgecombe has caught fire in Big 12 play, averaging 15 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. He’s also knocked down 46% of his threes over his last 14 games, showing significant growth as a perimeter shooter. If he maintains this trajectory, he could cement himself as the clear No. 4 pick.
No. 5 – Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois)
According to ESPN’s latest mock draft, the Raptors are projected to land Jakucionis with the fifth overall pick. The 6-foot-5 point guard has impressed scouts with his poise, playmaking ability, and efficient scoring, making a strong case as one of the best facilitators in this class. He plays with remarkable maturity, showing strong decision-making and a natural feel for running an offense.
Jakucionis is averaging 16 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game. His recent shooting struggles have raised some concerns, but his vision, toughness, and ability to operate in the pick-and-roll make him an intriguing fit for Toronto as another plus-sized ball-handler alongside Scottie Barnes.