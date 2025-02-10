NBA Announces All-Star Injury Replacement For Giannis Antetokounmpo
Scottie Barnes won’t be heading to All-Star Weekend as an injury replacement.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has selected Trae Young to replace Giannis Antetokounmpo in the All-Star Game this weekend, the league announced. Young had the next highest number of votes among Eastern Conference coaches, prompting Silver to overlook the positional discrepancy between the two.
Barnes was always a long shot for All-Star honors this season, given the Raptors’ struggles. Toronto sits at 16-37, the fifth-worst record in the league, and All-Star selections often favor players from winning teams. However, that doesn’t diminish the strides Barnes has made in his third season. The 23-year-old has continued to expand his game, averaging 19.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game while solidifying himself as one of the league’s most versatile defenders.
One of Barnes’ biggest improvements has been his mid-range shooting, making him a more reliable scoring threat. While his three-point shot remains inconsistent, his increased confidence in his overall shot selection has helped him become more efficient. On the defensive end, he has been a major presence, averaging over a steal and a block per game while regularly guarding the opponent’s top offensive threats.
Though Barnes won’t be at this year’s All-Star Game, his continued development suggests he could return to the event in the near future. If he stays on this trajectory—and if the Raptors improve—he could be in the conversation again next season.
For now, Toronto’s only representation at All-Star Weekend will come from Gradey Dick, who was named to the Rising Stars Game as one of the league’s top sophomores.