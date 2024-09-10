NBA Re-Elects Raptors Governor as Chairman of the Board
Toronto Raptors Governor and the Chairman of Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) Larry Tanenbaum has been re-elected by the NBA as the Chairman of the league's Board of Governors, the NBA announced Tuesday.
Tanenbaum has served in the role since being elected in 2017 when he became the first Canadian to be elected to the position.
The 79-year-old Canadian businessman has been a part owner of MLSE and the Raptors since 1998. He began the process of selling off part of his ownership this past year and is now spearheading the expansion of the WNBA to Toronto with the city's new team set to launch in 2026.
Tanenbaum's position on the Board of Governors became a topic of note due to a lawsuit filed by the New York Knicks alleging that the Raptors and members of the organization stole proprietary information from the Knicks during the summer of 2023. In a statement obtained by ESPN, the Knicks noted it would be unfair for NBA commissioner Adam Silver to make a judgment on the situation due to Tanenbaum's role as the Chairman of the Board.
In 2007, Tanenbaum was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada, the highest civilian award in Canada's honors system.