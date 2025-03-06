L2M Reveals Multiple Missed Calls That Should Have Cost Raptors Victory vs. Magic
The Toronto Raptors never should have won Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic.
That’s the takeaway from the NBA’s Last Two Minute (L2M) report, released Wednesday, which found two missed calls in the final minutes that disadvantaged Orlando and likely would have changed the outcome of Toronto’s one-point victory.
The first missed call came just moments before Ja’Kobe Walter hit the game-winning, off-balance three-pointer. As the Raptors attempted to inbound the ball to Walter, Orlando Robinson set an illegal screen against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope that went uncalled. Had the officials made the correct call, Orlando would have regained possession with a two-point lead and just five seconds remaining, putting them in position to seal the victory.
The second incorrect no-call occurred after Walter’s decisive three. On the Magic’s final inbound attempt, Robinson again should have been called for a foul as he defended Wendell Carter Jr. Robinson illegally impeded Carter’s ability to catch an alley-oop pass that could have led to a game-winning shot. With 0.5 seconds left, the correct call would have sent Carter to the free-throw line with an opportunity to tie or take the lead.
Otherwise, the L2M report found no incorrect calls that disadvantaged the Raptors. Tristan da Silva’s contact on Walter’s shot was deemed marginal, and officials correctly used replay to determine 0.5 seconds remained after Walter’s basket.
Despite sitting all their regular starters late in the game, the Raptors managed to escape with a second straight win over Orlando. The victory moved them within 1.5 games of the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers for the league’s sixth- and seventh-worst record.