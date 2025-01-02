NBA Unveils Initial All-Star Voting Results: Canadians Lead, Raptors Missing
The NBA has released the first fan voting returns for the 2025 All-Star Game, and while no current Toronto Raptors players made the list, Canadian stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Andrew Wiggins have garnered significant support.
Gilgeous-Alexander leads all Western Conference guards with 1,053,683 votes. The 26-year-old leads the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder and is once again building toward an MVP-worthy season.
Wiggins surprisingly ranks eighth in the Western Conference frontcourt voting with 187,530 votes. The 29-year-old is back playing at a much better level than he has in recent years but isn't quite back into All-Star form yet.
Former Raptors guard Norman Powell also appears on the list, ranking 10th among Western Conference guards with 110,222 votes. Powell has had a breakout season with the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging a career-best- 24.3 points per game this year.
In the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leads all frontcourt players with 1,710,630 votes. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum (1,385,851 votes) and New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (1,099,966 votes) follow in second and third, respectively. Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball leads Eastern guards with 947,444 votes, ahead of Donovan Mitchell (718,084) and Damian Lillard (704,914).
Notably absent from the voting are Raptors forward Scottie Barnes and guard RJ Barrett. While both have been key players for Toronto this season, their omission is not surprising. The Raptors are in the midst of a rebuilding season, and both Barnes and Barrett face stiff competition in their respective categories.
Fans account for 50% of the vote to determine the starters for the NBA All-Star Game, with current NBA players and a media panel accounting for 25% each. Friday, Jan. 3 marks the next “3-for-1 Day,” when each fan vote will count three times. The next fan voting update will be shared on Thursday, Jan. 9.
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place on February 16 in the San Francisco Bay Area.