Knicks Strike Blockbuster Deal to Shake Up Eastern Conference Ahead of Draft
The New York Knicks have made the first blockbuster move of the summer.
Mikal Bridges will reportedly head to New York in a massive deal with the Brooklyn Nets that'll see the Knicks send Bojan Bogdanović, four unprotected first-round picks, an unprotected first-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks, an unprotected pick swap, and a second-round pick to Brooklyn, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
It's an intriguing trade, particularly for how it'll impact former Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby who heads into unrestricted free agency this summer after spending the second half of the season with the Knicks. Toronto dealt Anunoby to New York in December in a five-player deal that brought Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett to the Raptors.
Anunoby is expected to sign a contract worth upward of $35 million this summer, but that number could balloon higher if he draws interest from other suitors including the Philadelphia 76ers who could pursue the former All-Defense star with a max contract offer.
Bridges will push the Knicks back into the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference following a season and a half with the Nets. He averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while playing a crucial role defensively as a 6-foot-6 wing.
The former Villanova Wildcat becomes the latest Villanova product to join the Knicks alongside Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo.
Toronto will not have cap space to pursue Anunoby this summer even if the organization decides to part ways with Gary Trent Jr. and Bruce Brown in free agency.