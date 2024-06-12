Knicks Had Hoped to Sign Former Raptors Legend
The New York Knicks still have eyes for Kyle Lowry.
The 38-year-old former Toronto Raptors point guard was reportedly among the players New York had hoped to sign last season following his buyout from the Charlotte Hornets, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz.
Lowry eventually signed with the Philadelphia 76ers following his release from Charlotte and joined former Raptors head coach Nick Nurse while playing for his hometown over the final 23 games of the season.
Toronto nearly traded Lowry to the Knicks back in 2013 as the organization began what was initially expected to be a rebuilding phase following the Rudy Gay trade that season. Lowry reportedly had his bags packed and was ready to head to New York before the Knicks backed out of the deal, according to ESPN's Mike Mazzeo.
The Raptors ended up keeping Lowry who helped lead the organization to seven straight playoff berths and an NBA championship in 2019. He spent two seasons with Toronto following the championship season before eventually joining the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade during the 2021 offseason.
Lowry spent two and a half seasons with Miami before the Heat dealt him to Charlotte last season in a deal for Terry Rozier. The 38-year-old never played for the Hornets and was eventually bought out on February 11.
The former Raptors legend will head into unrestricted free agency this summer and has no plans to retire ahead of next season. He's unlikely to re-sign in Toronto but plans to sign a one-day contract with the Raptors before eventually retiring from the NBA.