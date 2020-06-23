Canadian Andrew Nembhard transferring to Gonzaga

AllRaptors
Canadian Andrew Nembhard will join the Gonzaga Bulldogs next season, he announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

The 20-year-old from Aurora had spent two seasons with the Florida Gators and averaged 11.2 points and 5.6 assists per game last season.

"Gonzaga traditionally utilize their bigs well and they have a two-guard in Joel Ajayi who projects as a likely NBA player so he’ll have some good pieces to get the ball to," Canadian basketball scout Wesley Brown said. "It will highlight his willingness to move the ball."

Brown added he likes the fit for Nembhard who he said is similar to former Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins who had a successful career with the Bulldogs.

"It was a very difficult decision. I couldn’t have gone wrong with any of the schools, but Gonzaga just checked all the boxes,” Nembhard told Stadium. “I just felt comfortable.”

Gonzaga has been a hotspot for Canadian basketball talent recently, rostering Kyle Wiltjer, Kevin Pangos, Kelly Olynyk, and Brandon Clarke.

Nembhard had previously declared for the NBA draft, but decided to pull his name out and enter the transfer portal for his junior season.

