Celtics Will Be Without Star Center When Season Starts

The Boston Celtics will be without star center Robert Williams III when the season tips off next month.

Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery in his left knee to remove loose bodies and address swelling, the team announced Friday, adding it'll be 8 to 12 weeks before Williams returns to basketball activities.

Background

Williams suffered a torn meniscus in March of last season that forced him to miss the end of the regular season and most of the post-season for Boston.

Celtics Impact

It's a concerning loss for one of the Eastern Conference's best teams considering the defensive impact Williams, a second-team All-Defensive center brings to the court. The 24-year-old is considered one of, if not the best interior defenders in the league, and his absence will certainly be felt by the Celtics to begin the year.

Raptors Impact

Toronto will not play Boston in the regular season until Dec. 5, but a diminished Celtics team could create extra competition in the middle of the conference if Boston takes a step back next season. The Celtics had been among the expected frontrunners in the conference, but the loss of Williams to start the year and a suspension for head coach Ime Udoka means Boston could be closer to a middle-of-the-pack Eastern Conference team as opposed to the juggernaut in the conference.

