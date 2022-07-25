Skip to main content

Report: Celtics Offered Jaylen Brown in Kevin Durant Talks, Potentially Shaking Up Eastern Conference

The Boston Celtics offered Jaylen Brown for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and have jumped to the forefront of trade talks, potentially shaking up the East
The Boston Celtics have apparently jumped firmly into the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.

With the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors unable to get a Durant deal done, Boston has taken center stage, offering the Brooklyn Nets a package including Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and a draft pick, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. The offer was reportedly turned down by the Nets, but talks remain ongoing.

"Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added. Currently, the Celtics are less inclined to include Smart along with multiple other player or pick assets, but the franchise is mulling over next steps on how to approach discussions," Charania wrote.

Acquiring Durant would go a long way to cementing the Celtics back at the top of the Eastern Conference. Boston finished second in the East last season and snuck past the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat before falling to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

For now, though, there are no imminent deals for Durant who has remained steadfast in his desire to be moved out of Brooklyn, Charania reported. 

The Raptors continue to be in the mix should the Nets' asking price drop in the coming weeks.

Raptors task Eric Khoury as new 905 coach to discover the NBA's next basketball innovation

Nick Nurse acknowledges OG Anunoby wants a bigger role, says he 'certainly can help with that'

Projecting Raptors 2022-23 roster following Summer League

