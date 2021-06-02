Report: Celtics Front Office Shakeup Expected to Lead to Roster Changes

With Brad Stevens now leading the Boston Celtics, it's expected the team will undergo some changes that could see Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker traded

The Toronto Raptors' biggest rivals might have a very different look both on and off the court next season.

The Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge has decided to retire after almost two decades with the organization. His departure has led to a promotion for Celtics head coach Brad Stevens who will be leaving the sidelines to replace Ainge as the president of basketball operations, the team announced Wednesday.

Not only will the Celtics have a new coach on the sideline next year, but according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, Boston's rotation is expected to look different next season.

“I think they’ll trade Smart this summer if I had to guess,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “Retool around Tatum and Brown if they can get real value for Smart, but a lot up in the air there.”

Smart moved into the Celtics starting lineup this season after the offseason departure of Gordon Hayward. His points per game jump up slightly to 13.1 and his efficiency improved with a 39.8% shooting percentage and a 33% three-point percentage. Those offensive numbers are coupled with some elite defense from the two-time All-Defensive first-teamer.

Next season will be the final year on Smart's current contract. He's owed $13.8 million before heading to unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2022.

The Celtics have also reportedly tried to move Kemba Walker "for a year now," a source told HoopsHype, but nobody has been interested in acquiring the 31-year-old oft-injured guard.

