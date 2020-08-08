Raptors have no answer for Celtics in season's worst performance

There was nothing more Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse could do but clap his hands and yell.

"Come on," he yelled, clapping his hands from the sideline. "Come on!"

It was late in the third quarter and the Raptors trailed the Boston Celtics 84-57. Seconds later Brad Wanamaker hit an uncontested layup and Nurse called a timeout.

The game couldn't end soon enough.

When the fourth finally ended, the Raptors turned in their worst performance of the season, falling 122-97 to the Celtics on Friday night.

The Raptors were all out of sorts right from the jump. They set a new season-low in the first half, scoring just 37 points on 32.6% shooting. They made just three 3-pointers in the half and to make matters worse they turned the ball over nine times.

Kyle Lowry appeared to struggle early against the 6-foot-8 Jayson Tatum who started the game defending the 6-foot Lowry. He couldn't seem to shake Tatum, taking just two shots in the first quarter before finding a little bit of room off the drive in the second quarter.

The Celtics seemed content to let Marc Gasol shoot, helping off of him to allow Boston's Daniel Theis to roam around making life difficult on the rest of the Raptors. Gasol couldn't take advantage, making just one bucket in the first half.

Toronto did spark a brief run early in the third quarter, cutting the Celtics lead to just 10 after a Fred VanVleet scoop and score with just over ten minutes to go in the quarter.

But Boston responded with a 23-3 to end the quarter.

Adding insult to injury, Serge Ibaka was forced to exit the game after getting hit in the face by a driving Gordon Hayward with 9:29 to go in the game. He immediately walked to the locker room and did not return.

The Raptors finished the game shooting 42.7% from the field and just 10 of 38 from 3-point range. VanVleet finished the game with a team-high 13 points.

Toronto will look to regroup with another chance to clinch the Eastern Conference's second seed when the Raptors take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 2 p.m. on Sunday.