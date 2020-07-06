Report: Boucher says he's gained 15 pounds

Toronto Raptors' big Chris Boucher might look a little different when he returns to game action next month.

The 27-year-old Boucher told reporters he's gained 15 pounds over the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus.

Boucher came into the season listed at 6-foot-9, 200-pounds.

While he's never been a particularly strong post-up player, Boucher has made a name for himself this season as an energetic bench player who can get up and down the court quickly and contest shots on the perimeter. He's contested 118 3-point shots this season, which ranks third in the NBA on a per-minute basis for players with at least 500 minutes played, according to NBA stats.

On the other end of the court, Boucher's 1.41 points per possession in transition is in the 93rd percentile for NBA players, per NBA stats, albeit in a very limited sample size.

Though Boucher likely won't see very many minutes in the playoffs if the Raptors remain healthy, a slightly bigger frame should help him hold his own in the post a little better when the season returns for Toronto next month.

