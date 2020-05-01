Testing, Testing, Testing

AllRaptors
The message out of the NBA is simple: The only way the NBA returns this year is with more testing.

All indications are the league is strongly considering a quarantined return that would require all teams, personnel, and broadcasters to stay in a single location for the duration of the NBA schedule.

"We can peel back the layers on what it will take for the NBA to return, but for league officials it invariably comes back to this: Testing," Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix wrote in his Friday notebook. "The NBA can probably acquire the testing it needs to hold a postseason through private companies. But there is no way the league will do that until testing is widely available nationwide. There’s no real discussion to be had about when the NBA will come back until then."

ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst had a similar report Friday, indicating the league will only restart play if it can follow the Center for Disease Control's guidelines.

"There needs to be a fast, simple and reliable test," according to Bontemps and Windhorst. "There also must be enough available public testing to avoid backlash toward the NBA for acquiring and using kits. The league expects it will need approximately 15,000 tests, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski."

Once testing becomes widespread, the league will have to find a home to restart play. Originally, Las Vegas was believed to be the focus of the NBA's attention, but after Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman's interview on CNN last week, Mannix questions if that location is still viable.

"Goodman definitely damaged her cities chances of landing any quarantined postseason with that bonkers interview on CNN last week," he writes. "I’ve talked to a few people this week who have strongly indicated that interview resonated strongly with league power brokers—and not in a good way."

The United States has conducted over six million tests to date, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

News

