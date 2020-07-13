Two players test positive for COVID-19 in NBA bubble

Two NBA players have tested positive while in the NBA's Walt Disney World bubble, the league announced in a press release Monday.

NBA

Of the 322 players tested of COVID-19 since arriving on the NBA Campus July 7, two have returned confirmed positive tests while in quarantine. Those players never cleared quarantine and have since left the Campus to isolate at home or in isolation housing.

Since July 1, during in-market testing, 19 NBA players newly tested positive. These players are staying in their home markets and recovering until they are cleared under CDC guidelines and NBA rules for leaving home isolation and joining the Campus.

The news comes on the same day that Houston's Bruno Caboclo and Sacramento's Richaun Holmes have reportedly been told to isolate for eight days after breaking the NBA's quarantine rules.

Caboclo, a former Toronto Raptor, reportedly broke quarantine by leaving his room before he was permitted to during the league's initial quarantine period, according to ESPN.

Holmes released a statement announcing he "accidentally crossed the NBA campus line to pick up a food delivery."

Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook announced he is one of the NBA players who tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently away from Orlando and "feeling well."

