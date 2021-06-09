Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAnalysisDraftCanada BasketballVideoSI.com
Search

Report: Pacers Fire Head Coach Nate Bjorkgren

Former Toronto Raptors assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren has reportedly been let go by the Indiana Pacers
Author:
Publish date:

Former Toronto Raptors assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren has reportedly lost his job in Indiana, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

Bjorkgren had been in his first year as the Pacers head coach but had reportedly run into some issues within the organization. Multiple reports suggested he was difficult to work with and had lost support from his locker room.

The initial reporting of the turmoil came as a surprise to Raptors coach Nick Nurse who hired Bjorkgren in 2018. A Bleacher Report article had suggested Bjorkgren was difficult to work with in Toronto, but Nurse dispelled that reporting calling it "100% false. 

"My thoughts are that it’s certainly no fun for him and it’s no fun for me to see one of my best friends go through that," Nurse said in early May. "It hurts to see him go through it."

Pacers president Kevin Pritchard said he would evaluate Bjorkgren's situation during season-ending media availabilities. While he did confirm that some players found Bjorkgren difficult to work with, he said the reporting at the time was "B.S."

The Pacers will reportedly interview former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts who was let go earlier this month.

Further Reading

Recent free agency deals may worry Raptors ahead of Gary Trent Jr.'s new contract

Report: Several teams have called the Trail Blazers to inquire about Damian Lillard

Shoulda, Coulda, Woulda: Kyle Lowry could have made a difference for the Lakers

USATSI_15501820_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Pacers Fire Head Coach Nate Bjorkgren

USATSI_10932581_168390270_lowres
News

NBA Summer League Dates Announced for August

USATSI_16095357_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Canada to Lift 14-Day Quarantine for Fully Vaccinated Travelers

USATSI_15813684_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Have 6th Best Odds to Land C.J. McCollum if Traded

USATSI_16095357_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Canada Approves Cross-Boarder Travel Exemption for NHL Playoffs

USATSI_16062882_168390270_lowres
News

Recent Free Agency Deals May Worry Raptors Ahead of Gary Trent Jr.'s new Contract

USATSI_16209374_168390270_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Puts up Vintage 2019 Leonard Performance

USATSI_15813593_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Several Teams Have Called Portland to Inquire about Damian Lillard