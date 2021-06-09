Report: Pacers Fire Head Coach Nate Bjorkgren

Former Toronto Raptors assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren has reportedly been let go by the Indiana Pacers

Former Toronto Raptors assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren has reportedly lost his job in Indiana, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

Bjorkgren had been in his first year as the Pacers head coach but had reportedly run into some issues within the organization. Multiple reports suggested he was difficult to work with and had lost support from his locker room.

The initial reporting of the turmoil came as a surprise to Raptors coach Nick Nurse who hired Bjorkgren in 2018. A Bleacher Report article had suggested Bjorkgren was difficult to work with in Toronto, but Nurse dispelled that reporting calling it "100% false.

"My thoughts are that it’s certainly no fun for him and it’s no fun for me to see one of my best friends go through that," Nurse said in early May. "It hurts to see him go through it."

Pacers president Kevin Pritchard said he would evaluate Bjorkgren's situation during season-ending media availabilities. While he did confirm that some players found Bjorkgren difficult to work with, he said the reporting at the time was "B.S."

The Pacers will reportedly interview former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts who was let go earlier this month.

