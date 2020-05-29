It's been a tough week.

Although the NBA has continued ramping up its return-to-play activities, the outside world has been set ablaze, with a flurry of protests across the United States. Demonstrators have taken to the streets to protest in the wake of George Floyd's death. Floyd was a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody while begging for his life.

NBA players throughout the league took to social media to speak out for justice.

· U.S. Border opened to Canadians and International NBA players

The United States is reportedly opening its borders to NBA players needing to enter the country to re-join their teams.

This means Raptors players currently in Canada should be allowed to cross the border whenever the season restarts this summer. Additionally, if Toronto does decide to hold its training camp in the United States, as Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported last week, this new policy will allow for Canadian-based players to join their teammates in the United States.

· Potential NBA Playoff Reseeding

The NBA has reportedly considered doing away with the conference playoff system this year and going with a 1 through 16 playoff seeding. If the league decides to adopt this format, Toronto would likely be the No. 3 seed and take on the 14th-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round before advancing to take on the winner of the Denver/Indiana series. To me, Raptors fans should be hoping for this new format as Denver is a better matchup for the Raptors than Boston or Philadelphia.

· Pascal Siakam touches on his development on TNT

Siakam was on TNT's Twitter show with Ernie Johnson Jr. on Wednesday night and discussed his development as a 3-point shooter following the 2017-18 season. He said he spent that 2018 summer shooting thousands of shots and when he came back he was a totally different player.

· NBA GMs are fairly split on all topics related to the NBA's return

The only question a significant majority of NBA GMs seemed to agree on was returning this season with 20 or more teams entering the playoffs, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

· Damian Lillard not interested in 'meaningless' games

Lillard told Yahoo's Chris Haynes that he's not interested in returning this season to play in meaningless games if the Trail Blazers are already eliminated from playoff contention.

"If we come back and they're just like, 'We're adding a few games to finish the regular season,' and they're throwing us out there for meaningless games and we don't have a true opportunity to get into the playoffs, I'm going to be with my team because I'm a part of the team. But I'm not going to be participating. I'm telling you that right now. And you can put that in there," Lillard said.

· The NBA and NBPA are working on a plan to allow families into the bubble

Both parties are trying to develop a plan that would allow for a "limited number" of family members to accompany NBA players into the bubble when the season returns, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Family members would be subjected to the same safety and coronavirus testing protocols as everyone else living in the NBA's biosphere," a source told ESPN.