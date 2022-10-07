Rockets Coach Enters Health & Safety Protocols, Ruled Out vs. Raptors

The Houston Rockets will have a former Toronto Raptors player manning the sideline Friday night in the third preseason game of the season.

John Lucas III, the 39-year-old former Raptors guard who played in 63 games for Toronto in the 2012-13 season, will step in for Rockets head coach Stephen Silas who has been ruled out due to Health & Safety Protocols, the Rockets have announced.

Silas has been out since Oct. 4 when he entered protocols.

The Rockets will also be without Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Eric Gordon against Toronto.

Toronto is expected to be without Otto Porter Jr. and Malachi Flynn, the former with a hamstring injury and the latter with a fracture in his left cheekbone. It's unclear as to whether Justin Champagnie will make his preseason debut.

Further Reading

Raptors add state of the art screen to practice facility to help with analytics department

Survey: NBA GMs see Toronto as league's best home-court advantage

Christian Koloko's defensive impact goes far beyond the box score