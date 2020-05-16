AllRaptors
Top Stories
Canada Basketball
News

How much is an NBA superstar worth to you?

Aaron Rose

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie took to Twitter Friday to announce his unorthodox plan for free agency this summer. The 27-year-old said he's going to allow fans to pick which NBA team he signs with next year, provided they pay him 2625.8 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $24.6 million USD.

If the money is raised, Dinwiddie said he'll sign a one-year, minimum-contract with whichever team the fans choose.

Unfortunately for Dinwiddie, the plan is entirely against NBA rules which prohibit players from circumventing the NBA salary cap:

"Neither the Players Association, the NBA, nor any Team (or Team Affiliate) or player (or person or entity acting with authority on behalf of such player), shall enter into any agreement, including, without limitation, any Player Contract (including any Renegotiation, Extension, or amendment of a Player Contract), or undertake any action or transaction, including, without limitation, the assignment or termination of a Player Contract, which is, or which includes any term that is, designed to serve the purpose of defeating or circumventing the intention of the parties as reflected by all of the provisions of this Agreement."

Regardless, Dinwiddie's announcement begs an interesting question: How much would Raptors fans pay to get an NBA superstar to come to Toronto?

Last year Raptors fans tried to entice Kawhi Leonard to stay in Toronto with "Ka'wine & Dine," offering the reigning Finals MVP free food for life if he re-signed with the Raptors. What if Toronto was allowed to step things up and actually start a GoFundMe to bring in a superstar? If the 20.5 million Canadians who reportedly tuned in to the 2019 NBA Finals all chipped in, Toronto could raise a boatload of cash, maybe enough to lure one of the superstar free agents available in 2021.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Trade the Raptors Could Try this Summer Based on NBA 2K

Could the Toronto Raptors bring in Jamal Murray, Victor Oladipo, Malcolm Brogdon, or Mitchell Robinson this summer?

Aaron Rose

Is Canada Basketball Cursed?

Delayed 2020-21 NBA season could doom Canada Basketball's chances at FIBA Olympic qualifier in Victoria

Aaron Rose

Raptors Could Be Next NBA Superteam

With or without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Toronto Raptors have loads of cap space to be big players in the 2021 NBA offseason

Aaron Rose

Toronto Could be the NBA's Bubble City

Toronto Raptors could host NBA world as league's bubble city, according to Yahoo's Chris Haynes

Aaron Rose

Is OG Anunoby the Best Isolation Defender in the NBA?

When it comes to skill and versatility, the Toronto Raptors OG Anunoby may be the best isolation defender in the NBA

Aaron Rose

Should the NBA come back this year?

As the NBA grapples with the question, Raptors fans wonder if the league should return this year

Aaron Rose

Raptors have no need to begin rebuilding

With Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby under contract, the Toronto Raptors have no reason to begin a rebuild

Aaron Rose

Where were you when Kawhi hit The Shot?

Reflecting on Kawhi Leonard's Game 7 shot that propelled the Toronto Raptors past the Philadelphia 76ers

Aaron Rose

How can the Raptors land Giannis?

Toronto Raptors best bet for Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely through free agency, though Milwaukee may be wise to trade the Greek Freak

Aaron Rose

Should Raptors fans fear a Kevin Durant return?

Toronto Raptors currently set up to take Kevin Durant's seventh-seeded Brooklyn Nets if NBA playoffs return.

Aaron Rose