Report: Lonzo Ball Heads to Chicago in Sign-and-Trade

The Chicago Bulls will reportedly add Lonzo Ball in a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans

Lonzo Ball appears to be on the move.

The 23-year-old is reportedly heading to the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans for Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple and a second-round pick, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Ball will reportedly sign a four-year, $85 million deal to join the Bulls and pair up with Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic.



The move will make the Toronto Raptors' path to the playoffs a little bit more difficult next season as the Bulls continue to push to make the playoffs.

Ball averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 assists, and shot 37.8% from three-point range last season working both on-ball and off-ball alongside Zion Williamson.

