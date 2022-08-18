Skip to main content
Report: Lakers Likely to Make a Trade Before Season Starts, Reluctant to Move 1st Round Picks

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed LeBron James to a multi-year deal and are now expected to make at least one more move before the season starts

The Los Angeles Lakers have locked up LeBron James through the 2023-24 season and are now looking to keep building around the four-time NBA MVP.

Los Angeles doesn't have a ton of flexibility right now, but teams are reportedly interested in acquiring the Lakers' two unprotected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"There are deals on the table where teams would like both, hypothetically Indiana, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, the Lakers have not been willing to put two first-round picks in a deal for them," Wojnarowski said Thursday morning on ESPN. 

The Lakers would, however, move those picks for Irving who opted-in to his player option and is set to return to the Nets for next season. Brooklyn has not been interested in moving out the organization's best assets and would prefer to construct a team around Irving that can contend next season, Wojnarowski added.

"The Lakers still want to improve this team before the start of the season. I still think there are some subtle deals out there that will make them subtly better," Wojnarowski said. "I don't know if there's a dramatic trade out there for L.A. but I bet their roster looks different before the season starts."

