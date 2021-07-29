Report: Lakers Nearing Deal for Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly nearing a deal with the Washington Wizards for Russell Westbrook

The NBA Draft has its first blockbuster deal of the day and Adam Silver hasn't even commenced Thursday night's festivities.

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly nearing a deal to acquire Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

If completed, the deal will reportedly send Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Washington for the 32-year-old Westbrook.

It's a massive deal that should take some of the offensive load off LeBron James' shoulders as the Lakers add another star to pair with James and Anthony Davis.

Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.7 assists, and 11.5 rebounds per game last year. He's owed $44.2 million this season with a $47 million player-option in 2022-21.

Further Reading

Bobby Webster discusses Masai Ujiri's, Pascal Siakam, and the team's draft strategy

Report: Raptors among 3 teams 'most likely' to land Ben Simmons

Jalen Suggs talks Raptors development, says whoever passes on him will regret it