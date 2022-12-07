LeBron James & Anthony Davis Ruled OUT for Lakers vs. Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out both LeBron James and Anthony Davis for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers will be a little shorthanded Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been ruled out for the game after playing Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Davis left Tuesday's game early with a non-COVID illness and hasn't been able to recover. He'd been feeling sick prior to the game in Cleveland but decided to give it a go. His temperature eventually peaked above 100 degrees, Lakers coach Darvin Ham told reporters after the game, and the Lakers decided to pull him from the game.

As for James, the 37-year-old has left ankle soreness and will get the night to rest in Toronto.

Patrick Beverley, meanwhile, is listed as doubtful to play with right knee soreness. Wenyen Gabriel is out with a left shoulder sprain.

Toronto has already ruled out Precious Achiuwa, Otto Porter Jr., and Juancho Hernangomez.

Further Reading

Nick Nurse pinpoints the issue with Fred VanVleet's 'off-kilter' shooting struggles

Celtics say O.G. Anunoby is an All-Star & Defensive Player of the Year candidate

Celtics show patience pays as Tatum & Brown deal Raptors loss in 'measurement game'