Lowry calls NBA safety protocols "top-notch"

When Kyle Lowry speaks, people tend to listen.

It's not just the media, who he'll happily evade for months to avoid answering questions, but his Toronto Raptors teammates, coaches, and, frankly, NBA players throughout the league.

After 13 seasons in the NBA, his voice carries weight.

"I think Kyle is an incredibly smart, intelligent person," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "When something isn't quite right, he's going to bring it to your attention."

So when the 34-year-old Lowry has nothing but positive things to say about the NBA's health and safety protocols, it sends a positive message: Maybe this bubble thing can actually work.

"I think our protocols and our health and safety measures have been top-notch," Lowry said. "I think this thing will work perfectly. I think the league and the P.A., the Player's Association, have done a great job, a phenomenal job, of making sure we are doing everything we can possibly do to make sure that we are healthy and safe, and we're in an environment where we can be successful to do our jobs at a high level."

Monday marks three weeks since the Raptors began quarantining in Florida, first in Fort Myers, at Florida Gulf Coast University, and more recently in Orlando, inside the NBA's Walt Disney World bubble. And while there may still be some adjustments that need to be made, Lowry said he's not concerned about the league's ability to keep players healthy.

"I'm a big fan of how everything is coming together," he said.

Within the organization, Lowry's affirmation of the NBA's protocols is important. This is "Kyle's team," Nurse said. So when he speaks about the league's safety measures and following the guidelines, Nurse said it resonates throughout the team.

Then there's the social justice aspect of the NBA's return which Lowry is equally passionate about.

"We're in a time where we need to keep that conversation going," Lowry said. We need to be heard from, we need to speak loud and clear, we need to understand that things have to be done for the situation to be changed; laws need to be changed, and opportunities need to be given a little bit better.

"We need to speak up and do something and for me to be a part of that, it's just who I am and that's just how I grew up," he continued. "I grew up a Black man in America. That's definitely something that to grow up that way, you never know, you never know what could possibly happen to you.

"It's my right, my duty, and my honor to represent Black culture."

The Raptors have formed a committee to decide what social justice message players will wear on their jerseys when the season returns, according to Siakam.

No announcement has yet been made as to what exactly they plan on doing.

Lowry's health and performance

After a four-months without competitive basketball, Lowry should be ready to go for a deep playoff run, according to Nurse.

"I think he's played at a level this year higher than ever before," Nurse said. "He's played fantastic. And again, we've got one other, maybe, component, if that's the right word, that he had an amazing playoffs last year. So, there's a confidence component that's kind of there. I think he's learned a little bit each year about his body and conditioning and extending that finish line."