Raptors' keys to stability

It wasn't too long ago that the Toronto Raptors were considered among the laughing stocks of the NBA.

They went 27-55 in 2005-06, finishing with the fifth-worst record in the NBA before eventually winning the NBA draft lottery and selecting Andrea Bargnani with the first overall pick.

Those were the dark days of the franchise, but after nearly blowing up the team completely in 2013, the Raptors have become one of the best and most respected franchises in the NBA.

Masai Ujiri's resume on its own is impressive. It's not just the trades and signings that stand out, but the off-the-court advocacy and impact he has made around the world. He spoke to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on the Woj Pod on Friday about racism and the hiring of minority coaches in the NBA.

The Ringer recently ranked Ujiri the top executive in the NBA, ahead of Houston's Daryl Morey, Boston's Danny Ainge, Oklahoma City's Sam Presti, and the Clippers' Lawrence Frank.

"Few things are harder to balance in an NBA front office than boldness and caution. And nobody has done that better than Ujiri," The Ringer's Paolo Uggetti wrote. "He has ascended up the executive ladder with precision—every decision he’s made feels like it has a clear purpose behind it, including the one not to leave Toronto after last season’s success."

Then there's second-year head coach Nick Nurse, who is expected to add NBA Coach of the Year honors to his resume that already has an NBA championship on it.

He, like Ujiri, topped The Ringer's list of the Top 5 coaches in the NBA, beating out Boston's Brad Stevens, Dallas' Rick Carlisle, San Antonio's Gregg Popovich, and Miami's Erik Spoelstra.

"There’s no NBA coach hotter right now than Nurse, which is a pretty funny thing to say about a guy who spent a decade coaching in the British Basketball League," The Ringer's Matt Dollinger wrote.

Though Ujiri and Nurse have never scored a point for the Raptors, you might be hard-pressed to find two more valuable assets in the NBA.

- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.