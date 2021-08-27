Report: NBA to Mandate Vaccinations for Coaches, Front Office, & Medical Staff Interacting with Players

The NBA has announced a new vaccine mandate for anyone who comes in contact with players or referees for next season

The NBA has reportedly implemented a new vaccine policy for anyone interacting with players and referees next season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Any coaches, front office personnel, equipment, and medical personnel interacting with players will be required to be fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine next season.

It's the league's first official vaccine policy, coming on the heels of the Food and Drug Administration's decision to fully approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

While players are encouraged to get a vaccine, there is no vaccine mandate for any NBA players. Instead, those who decide not to get vaccinated will be subjected to constant testing and more restrictions.

Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment announced that anyone attending Toronto Raptors games at Scotiabank Arena this season will be required to show proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test to be allowed in. That goes for both fans and game workers.

Former Raptors guard DeAndre' Bembry was the lone Raptors player to post about his vaccine last season. It's unclear how many other Raptors players have opted to get vaccinated.

Further Reading

Pascal Siakam is poised for a bounce-back season in 2021

Vegas oddsmakers aren't taking kindly to Raptors players in preseason award odds

Raptors to open the season at home on October 20 with Kyle Lowry's return slated for February