H-O-R-S-E could have been so much more

It took maybe five minutes to realize that ESPN's H-O-R-S-E broadcast was more of a donkey than anything else.

This wasn't the H-O-R-S-E that basketball fans grew up playing on local courts or in driveways across the country. It was a shooting contest with maybe a few semi-interesting layups.

When I tweeted about the idea in late March, I envisioned high flying dunks, the kind my brother and I used to throw down when we'd lower our driveway net to as low as it would go and try to one-up one another. I wanted to see behind-the-back shots, off-the-house makes and unbelievable showmanship.

I pictured LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson putting on for the fans in a glorified dunk contest. This was supposed to cure our thirst for basketball content.

That wasn't what we got.

Instead it started with Trae Young and Chauncey Billups going back and forth attempting free throws and jump shots. Those are hard shots for me to make, but for NBA and WNBA players, making a midrange isn't particularly awe-inspiring.

While the on-the-court product lacked excitement, the quality of the broadcast was maybe the biggest disaster. It looked like it was filmed entirely via cellphone, a far cry from the crystal clear, glitch free kind of broadcasts that NBA fans have become accustomed to.

Though broadcast standards were understandably dropped due to social distancing requirements, a little more planning probably could have solved some of the problems.

ESPN will broadcast two more rounds of the competition with the semifinals and championships airing on Thursday at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET respectively. Hopefully things will get a little bit better with some more planning.