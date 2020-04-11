AllRaptors
NBA season unlikely to return without practice period

AaronRose

The possibility of a speedy return to NBA game action once the COVID-19 pandemic begins to subside seems to be a bit of a pipe dream.

Just the notion of having players step onto the court for Game 1 of the NBA playoffs without having a warm-up period seems like it could be disastrous for players. That's something multiple NBA teams have considered, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

"Many team officials said there needs to be at least a month-long period to help players physically acclimate and prepare after the layoff to avoid a potential spate of injuries that could follow," Holmes reported Saturday morning.

"I need these guys pushing their bodies for at least 30 days prior to the first meaningful basketball game," one general manager told Holmes. "And by meaningful basketball game, I mean a postseason game."

Holmes' report comes two weeks after Toronto mayor John Tory announced a ban on all major city gatherings until at least June 30. While this doesn't include Toronto Raptors games as they are not city events, it seems unlikely that the Raptors would defy the city's orders and host a major gathering before July.

Though Raptors team personnel have been in regular contact with players to ensure they are staying healthy and in shape, it seems unlikely that anyone would ready to go before late July or early August.

