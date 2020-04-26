NBA to begin reopening practice facilities where permitted

As parts of the United States begin to ease stay-at-home orders, the NBA is reportedly taking a step toward returning to play.

The league will reportedly allow teams to reopen practice facilities to players in states and cities where local governments have eased stay-at-home orders, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Players will be permitted to return to team facilities as of May 1 for voluntary workouts, though team activities and group workouts will remain prohibited of the time being.

This, however, may not benefit the Toronto Raptors until Ontario lifts its prohibition of gatherings of more than five people.

While the new rules seem to be a step in the right direction, it is not reflective of a new timeline for the league's return, Wojnarowski reported.

"Commissioner Adam Silver and owners still believe they need more time for a clearer picture on whether, when or how they could possibly resume the season," a source told Wojnarowski.

While most of the Raptors remain in Toronto, there are some players including Fred VanVleet who have left the city to return home until basketball activities return. He and other players away from their team's practice facilities may be able to go to the nearest NBA facility to work out on a limited basis, according to Wojnarowski.

Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Alaska all have or are planning to begin easing up on stay-at-home orders within the coming weeks.

There are almost 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, according to John's Hopkins, and over 45,000 confirmed cases in Canada.