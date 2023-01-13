Knicks Considered Favorites to Land O.G. Anunoby if Raptors Make a Deal, Vegas Says

The New York Knicks are listed as the oddsmakers favorites to land O.G. Anunoby if he is traded by the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline

The Toronto Raptors have yet to show any indication they're moving toward massive changes at the trade deadline but oddsmakers seem to think big moves are at least possible.

Toronto's most likely trade chip ahead of the trade deadline is O.G. Anunoby, according to oddsmakers at Bodog. He sits at -185 to remain with Toronto, conveying about a 35% probability he is traded at some point in the next month.

If the Raptors do swing a deal involving Anunoby, the New York Knicks currently sit as the frontrunners, oddsmakers say. New York is listed at +350 to land the 25-year-old 3-and-D forward, implying a 22% probability. A deal involving the Knicks would likely include some combination of Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier, and New York's multiple first-round picks.

If not New York, Dallas, Miami, and the Los Angeles Lakers all sit at +750 to land Anunoby, implying about a 12% likelihood. Both the Mavericks and Lakers would have a tough time trading for Anunoby due to restrictions on their future draft picks.

The Portland Trail Blazers sit at +850 to land Anunoby but they too face draft pick restrictions that would make a deal unlikely.

The Sacramento Kings are listed at +1,500, implying about a 6% chance they swing a deal for Anunoby.

