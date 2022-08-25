Skip to main content
Thunder Announce Chet Holmgren is Out for the Season

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren will miss his entire rookie season due to a liscranc injury he suffered at a Pro-Am game

The Oklahoma City Thunder can't catch a break.

On the heels of two straight lost seasons, the Thunder have announced that Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 season due to a lisfranc injury in his right foot.

The 7-foot center suffered the injury at the Jamal Crawford CrawsOver Pro-Am game on Saturday. The game had to be stopped due to unsafe conditions on the court after conditions were reportedly too slippery for the players to continue safely.

Unable to play this season, Holmgren will now be a rookie in 2023-24, joining Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Blake Griffin as high draft picks who were unable to play during their first NBA season.

Without Holmgren, the Thunder may be looking at another down season. It's a tough blow for an organization that has been tanking for years now. The silver lining for the organization is next year's draft is expected to be loaded with high-end talent including Victor Wembanyama, the presumed No. 1 pick from France.

