Report: 76ers Believe Acquiring Kyle Lowry is a 'Long Shot'

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly believe they will not be able to pry Kyle Lowry loose from Toronto ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline

It looks like Kyle Lowry will not be heading home.

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly believe acquiring the Toronto Raptors' soon-to-be 35-year-old point guard is a "a long shot," KRON4 News' Jason Dumas reported Wednesday.

Lowry is not eligible to sign a contract until after the season and any official discussions about an extension are not permitted by the NBA. However, both Dumas and ESPN's Brian Windhorst have reported that Lowry's upcoming free agency is unofficially taking place right now.

"Kyle Lowry's free agency is happening right now," Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective. "The expectation is that Kyle Lowry is going to have a new contract by the end of this week. It's either going to be to stay in Toronto — whether it's signed or an understanding that it's going to happen — it's going to be Miami or it's going to be Philadelphia. Those are the three options."

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported that Lowry is expected to sign with the Heat in the offseason and would like to be traded to Miami if he is moved prior to the deadline.

If Lowry has made it clear he would like to go to Miami and will only sign with the Heat in the summer, it becomes difficult to see the 76ers making a substantial offer ahead of the deadline, and therefore it's hard to see the Heat ponying up Tyler Herro without a bidding war. Herro has reportedly been the 'sticking point,' as Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported Tuesday, in a potential Lowry-to-the-Heat deal.

