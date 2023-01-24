Report: Suns View Fred VanVleet As Potential Trade Target

The Phoenix Suns are viewed as a potential landing spot for Fred VanVleet should the Toronto Raptors move him ahead of the trade deadline

The Phoenix Suns have once again popped up as a potential landing spot for Fred VanVleet as the trade deadline nears next month.

It remains unclear if the Toronto Raptors are willing to move on from their lead guard who has begun to climb out of his extended shooting slump that plagued much of the first half of the season. If they do, the Suns are reportedly interested in the possibility of adding VanVleet as the heir apparent to Chris Paul, according to SubStack's Marc Stein.

At 37 years old, Paul has fallen off considerably, averaging just 13.4 points and 8.4 assists while shooting a career-worst 42.7% from the field. Phoenix is now reportedly searching for options including VanVleet, Terry Rozier, and Immanuel Quickley, per Stein.

Phoenix has previously been connected to VanVleet as a possible free-agent destination mentioned by The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Suns, though, don't have the cap space to sign VanVleet outright and would likely have to work a sign-and-trade with Toronto to acquire the 28-year-old Raptors guard.

Considering Paul is owed $30 million next season, it's unlikely the Raptors are interested in swapping guards even if the Suns sweeten the pot.

The Orlando Magic have also been connected to VanVleet as a possible free-agent destination, per Charania. They are expected to have enough cap space to pursue VanVleet this summer without the need for a sign-and-trade.

Further Reading

Report: Raptors previously offered three 1st-round picks for O.G. Anunoby

Report: Raptors have made multiple offers for Jakob Poeltl including 3-teamer with Gary Trent Jr.

Scottie Barnes says there's nobody he won't talk trash to