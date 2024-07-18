Raptors Announce Details for 2024 Canada Series Game
The Toronto Raptors are heading back to Montreal.
NBA Canada has announced the 10th edition of The NBA Canada Series featuring the Raptors who will play host to the Washington Wizards on Oct. 6, 2024, at the Bell Centre in Montreal.
“We have always felt the love from our fans in Montreal and across Quebec, so we are thrilled to be visiting again this fall," Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said in a press release. "The NBA Canada Series is an amazing initiative that allows us to physically connect with communities across the country. We look forward to celebrating nearly 30 years as Canada’s NBA team.”
The Raptors will head into the season with three Canadians on the roster including RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk and Montreal-native Chris Boucher.
For Washington, the Wizards feature a pair of French forwards Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr, the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft last month, as well as Swiss-Canadian rookie Kyshawn George whose father Deon grew up in Montreal.
"The energy, enthusiasm and passion that fans in Montréal have for the NBA is on full display every time we play games there," said NBA Canada Senior Vice President and Managing Director Leah MacNab. "We thank the Raptors and Wizards for participating and look forward to celebrating the 10th NBA Canada Series and the Raptors’ 30th anniversary at the Bell Centre in October.”
The Raptors played last year's Canada Series game against the Sacramento Kings in Vancouver following training camp in Burnaby, British Columbia.
Tickets for this year's game will go on sale on Friday, Aug. 16.