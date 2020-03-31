Back to a Simpler Time

AllRaptors
If you're a Canadian born in the early 60s you probably remember exactly where you were on September 28, 1972.

My dad can tell you exactly where he was that day: Mr. Welsh's grade three class at Park Lane Public School.

He was parked in front of the black and white television watching Game 8 of the 1972 Summit Series.

When you ask my dad what the biggest sports moment in his life was, he'll tell you it was that day, the day Paul Henderson beat the Russians.

Twenty-one years later, he can tell you the same thing about the second biggest sports moment in his life. On October 23, 1993, he was sitting in the second last row behind home plate in the 500 level at the Skydome when Joe Carter touched 'em all.

Every sports fan has these stories. Usually they're those of triumph, but for years Raptors fans only had stories of heartbreak. For years Raptors fans' "Where Were You" moment was the 2000 dunk contest, when Vince Carter put it through his legs, pointed to the sky, and said "it's over."

That changed last year on May 12, 2019.

Where were you when Kawhi Leonard hit The Shot?

Tonight Sportsnet is re-airing Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at 8 p.m. ET and things are very different.

There won't be viewing parties, high fives or crazy celebrations. Raptors fans will be largely isolated from one another as Canada tries to combat the spread of COVID-19. 

It's going to feel different. You know how the game ends. Kyle Lowry is going to steal that ball from Joel Embiid and tie up the game late in the fourth. You don't have to worry about Leonard missing that free throw or the game-tying bucket by Jimmy Butler at the other end because you know what's coming.

You know Leonard is going to run to that right corner and let it fly. And those bounces, they shouldn't worry you because you know the ball is going to fall.

That stress might not be there tonight, it might be elsewhere as the world worries about something that seems so much more important, but for a few hours try to remember that night, where you were and the people you were with when your biggest worry was nothing more than a basketball game and a bouncing ball on that Mother's Day 2019.

