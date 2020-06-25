OG Anunoby is the ideal modern NBA prospect

OG Anunoby is the type of modern basketball prospect NBA teams fawn over.

The 22-year-old is the quintessential 3-and-D guy. He shoots well above league average from 3-point range — nailing 38.1% from behind the arc this season — and he's one of the best defensive players in the NBA.

He might not have flashy moves and he doesn't score in bunches, but he's the kind of player that can fit in almost every modern system and doesn't demand much.

"He’s one of the more underrated assets in the NBA," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote in a recent article ranking the top prospects in the NBA. "This is the kind of asset every team is looking for."

A look at his 2020 shot chart shows why he's so ideal for today's game.

NBA.com/Stats

Over 40% of his shots this season have come from behind the 3-point arc, with most of those 3s coming in the corners. Nearly 90% of his 3s have come off catch-and-shoot looks, meaning typically spacing the floor, pulling his defender away from the rim or nailing open 3-point looks when defenses collapse.

When he's not camped out behind the 3-point line, he's attacking the rim with 50% of his shots coming in the restricted area, right at the net. When it comes to playing "Moreyball" and taking the most efficient shots on the court, Anunoby is among the league's best, with 91% of his shots coming either at the rim or behind the arc, according to pbpstats.com.

Defensively, he's one of the most versatile players in the NBA. He ranks near the top of the NBA in "versatility," a stat created by Krishna Narsu that measures how often a player defends different positions. His 6-foot-7 frame and 7-foot-2 wingspan allows him to easily switch between guards and forwards and occasionally onto centers when needed.

If he can continue to develop his 3-point stroke, he will become a truly impactful Raptor for many years to come.