AllRaptors
Top Stories
Canada Basketball
News

Raptors not expected to make any additions before season

Aaron Rose

The Toronto Raptors are not expected to make any additions during the NBA's transaction window starting at 12 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange.

The team's depth chart will look something like this when the season starts up again late next month:

Guards: Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, Terence Davis, Patrick McCaw, Matt Thomas, Paul Watson

Wings: Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Stanley Johnson, Malcolm Miller, Oshae Brissett

Bigs: Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Chris Boucher, Dewan Hernandez

They will spend the next few weeks training at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Florida, before leaving for Orlando in mid-July. 

Both Fort Myers and Orlando have become COVID-19 hotspots over the past month raising questions about the safety of the NBA's return plan.

The league will begin testing all players and staff members for COVID-19 and coronavirus antibodies starting Tuesday and then henceforth every other day as well as the two days prior to the team's trip to Disney World, according to ESPN.

If everything goes as planned, the league will re-start the season on July 30 and the Raptors could be stationed in Florida until mid-October when the NBA Finals are scheduled to end.

- Have you signed up for the AllRaptors Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Toronto Raptors! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Canadian Luguentz Dort is forcing the Thunder's hand

Canadian Luguentz Dort has become a key contributor to the Oklahoma City Thunder this year and is expected to get a full-time NBA contract

Aaron Rose

A look at Florida's COVID-19 surge as Raptors prepare for return

The Toronto Raptors are heading to Florida for the NBA's return, but COVID-19 cases are surging throughout Florida.

Aaron Rose

Toronto Raptors leaving for Fort Myers, Florida, amid COIVD-19 outbreak

The Toronto Raptors are heading to Fort Myers, Florida, despite the state's surge in positive COVID-19 tests

Aaron Rose

Raptors' keys to stability

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and president Masai Ujiri are in a class of their own when it comes to NBA leadership

Aaron Rose

Tampering expected in Orlando where Giannis and Raptors will share a hotel

Toronto Raptors, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Milwaukee Bucks will share a hotel in Orlando where tampering is expected throughout the NBA

Aaron Rose

"Coming back is problematic" — Dr. Harry Edwards on sports returning

Dr. Harry Edwards is concerned about the possibility of the NBA returning as COVID-19 continues to disproportionately affect Black communities

Aaron Rose

How the Raptors adopted Moreyball

The Toronto Raptors and Nick Nurse have become one of the league's foremost adopters of the Moreyball offense

Aaron Rose

Report: Raptors getting new logo and uniforms

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly getting a new logo and uniforms to start the 2020-21 NBA season

Aaron Rose

How Terence Davis went from Undrafted Rookie to Raptors Contributor

How Toronto Raptors rookie guard Terence Davis went from undrafted Ole Miss prospect to key contributor for Nick Nurse.

Aaron Rose

Recapping the NBA's Friday conference call

Kyrie Irving concerned about NBA's return and potentially overshadowing Black Lives Matter

Aaron Rose