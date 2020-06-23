Raptors not expected to make any additions before season

The Toronto Raptors are not expected to make any additions during the NBA's transaction window starting at 12 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange.

The team's depth chart will look something like this when the season starts up again late next month:

Guards: Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, Terence Davis, Patrick McCaw, Matt Thomas, Paul Watson

Wings: Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Stanley Johnson, Malcolm Miller, Oshae Brissett

Bigs: Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Chris Boucher, Dewan Hernandez

They will spend the next few weeks training at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Florida, before leaving for Orlando in mid-July.

Both Fort Myers and Orlando have become COVID-19 hotspots over the past month raising questions about the safety of the NBA's return plan.

The league will begin testing all players and staff members for COVID-19 and coronavirus antibodies starting Tuesday and then henceforth every other day as well as the two days prior to the team's trip to Disney World, according to ESPN.

If everything goes as planned, the league will re-start the season on July 30 and the Raptors could be stationed in Florida until mid-October when the NBA Finals are scheduled to end.

- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.