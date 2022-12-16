Raptors Try to Snap Losing Streak vs. Nets: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds

The Toronto Raptors are in desperate need of a win Friday night as they take on Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets: Where to watch, injuries, game odds

The Toronto Raptors will look to snap a three-game losing streak Friday night against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the surging Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

TSN and TSN 1050 will broadcast the game in Toronto. The YES network and WFAN will air in New York.

What to Watch For

The Raptors have not only lost three consecutive games coming into Friday, but the team has lost three straight to the Nets with a season sweep on the line at Scotiabank Arena. The Nets have completely flipped their season around since the firing of Steve Nash, going 15-7 since Nov. 1, and positioning themselves as one of the NBA's best teams again.

Toronto's defense has been pretty mediocre over the past month with far too many losses in one-on-one coverage. That's not going to get any easier with Durant and Irving in town and with O.G. Anunoby still sidelined, the Raptors are going to have their hands full with some of the toughest defensive assignments in the league.

The Raptors have lost almost complete confidence in their three-point shooting this season and that's not going to cut it in the modern NBA. Even if the shots aren't falling, Toronto has to keep shooting. Trading twos for threes isn't going to work and eventually, those threes are going to have to start falling.

Injury Reports

Toronto will be without Anunoby, Otto Porter Jr., and Precious Achiuwa

Brooklyn has listed Seth Curry as questionable. Patty Mills is doubtful.

Game Odds

The Raptors are +2 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 48.5%. The total for the game is 226.5.

