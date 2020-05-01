AllRaptors
Report: NBA Draft Lottery & Combined Postponed

AaronRose

Toronto Raptors fans may have to wait a little longer to find out who the team will select in the 2020 NBA draft.

The NBA has reportedly postponed the NBA draft lottery and combined, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The lottery was scheduled to take place on May 19 followed by the combined starting on May 21. Those events will be pushed back due to COVID-19 and in all likelihood the NBA draft as well.

The Toronto Raptors were the third-best team in the NBA when the season went on hold on March 11. If things stay the same, Toronto will likely have the 28th pick in the NBA draft and its first first-round draft pick since 2017 when the Raptors selected OG Anunoby with the 23rd pick.

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo predicts the Raptors to take Michigan State's Xavier Tillman with their first-round pick.

"Tillman has a pretty clear path to being a useful role player and consistently made a winning impact on good teams at Michigan State, bringing toughness to the table defensively and also boasting a surprising level of versatility on the other end," Woo wrote. "He’s a useful shot-blocker, effective finisher, and also one of the better playmaking bigs in this class, with the knocks here being lack of elite athleticism, passable but average jump shooting, and some lack of upside due to his age and the fact he’s close to maxed out physically. Tillman is the type of no-frills, versatile guy the Raptors tend to like, and has the maturity to step into some minutes early on for a winning team."

