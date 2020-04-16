Return to basketball may be possible this year

There may be reason for optimism about sports returning this year.

One day after Dr. Fauci illustrated a plan for sports to return this year, there is a growing sense of optimism within the NBA, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

One owner "agreed wholeheartedly that league-wide confidence was growing that this season would be saved, as did a few other folks who have a quality read of the room," Amick reported.

In order for a return to be possible, the league would likely have to follow the suggestions Fauci made on Wednesday in an interview with Peter Hamby.

"There’s a way of doing that: Nobody comes to the stadium,” Fauci said. “Put (the players) in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. … Have them tested every week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out.”

Right now the most likely place for the season to resume is Las Vegas, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

"In a vacuum, Las Vegas makes sense," Mannix reported. "The NBA has a longstanding relationship with the city. A summer league has been held there since 2004. In recent years, it’s become the summer league. The NBA has relationships with hotels and arenas. It’s one of the few cities, perhaps the only city, equipped to hold this type of event."

As of April 2, Vegas was the only location the NBA was considering, an NBA source told Mannix.