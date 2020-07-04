Raptors scrimmage schedule released

The Toronto Raptors will play scrimmage games against the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Phoenix Suns prior to the season resuming.

These tune-up games will be played between July 22 to July 28 before the season returns on July 30, and were intentionally scheduled between teams who are unlikely to play early in the playoffs.

The Raptors' first scrimmage will take place against the Houston Rockets on July 24, at 7:30 p.m. The Raptors will then play Portland on the 26th at 6 p.m. and Phoenix on the 28th at 3 p.m.

Toronto's first official seeding game will take place on August 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. After that, the Raptors will play the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Denver Nuggets.

The Raptors have the toughest schedule of the remaining 22 teams. They are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, 6.5 games back of the Milwaukee Bucks, three games ahead of the Boston Celtics, and 5.5 games ahead of the Miami Heat.

- Aaron Rose covers the Toronto Raptors and Canadian basketball for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter @aaronbenrose or on Facebook @AllRaptors.