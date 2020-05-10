Toronto Raptors fans don't have to look too far back to remember just how scary Kevin Durant can be.

Eleven months ago to the day, on June 10, 2019, Durant torched the Raptors for 11 points in 12 minutes in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. In those few minutes, he made that 3-1 Raptors series lead look anything but safe. But then came the torn Achilles and now 11 months of rehab for the 6-foot-10 Slim Reaper.

Now, the prospect of a Durant return could once again hang over the Raptors who are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and would take on the seventh-seeded Nets if the playoffs started today.

Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks spoke to NewsHub, a New Zealand news outlet, last week and jokingly called Durant's return the "$100 million question."

"He knows his body better than anybody," Marks added. "Our performance team and training staff have done a tremendous job getting him to this point, but I just don't know how coming out of this pandemic will affect anybody, let alone Kevin."

Achilles injuries usually take approximately nine months to come back from, according to ESPN’s Stats and Information Group.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix recently spoke to Rich Kleiman, the manager for Kevin Durant, who said he and Durant haven't discussed a possible 2020 return. However, Mannix writes, "If Durant wants to play, it seems a little risky for the Nets to put him out there on the floor."

With all that being said, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski put fairly cold water on the possibility of a Durant return this year.

"Kevin Durant's not coming back to the Nets this year," said Wojnarowski on his podcast, The Woj Pod. "That's not happening...They're not playing him."

Wojnarowski's report should give Raptors fans hope that Toronto won't have to meet Durant again this year. But the longer the COVID-19 stoppage continues, the more likely it seems that Durant is healthy enough to make a return this year.