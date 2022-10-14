Skip to main content
Raptors Add Gary Trent Jr. to Injury Report, Share Update on Chris Boucher

Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Raptors Add Gary Trent Jr. to Injury Report, Share Update on Chris Boucher

The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. for Friday's preseason finale while Chris Boucher and Otto Porter Jr. still appear weeks away

The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. on Friday night due to right IT band tightness, the team announced.

Trent reportedly suffered the injury last Sunday when he bumped his right hip against the Chicago Bulls. It's kept him sidelined for practice this week, though isn't expected to keep him out for the season opener on Oct. 19 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The news on Chris Boucher, however, seems more concerning. The Montreal native has been battling a hamstring injury and is reportedly still a couple of weeks away, according to Michael Grange. Boucher did not make the trip home to Montreal for Friday's preseason finale due to a non-COVID illness.

Otto Porter Jr. too may need some time to ramp up before the season. He is also dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined throughout the preseason so far.

The Raptors have been taking it slow with Porter and Boucher. The goal was to have them back near 100% for the home opener next week, though that appears to be unlikely. If the two forwards can't play, the Raptors will likely give Thad Young and Juancho Hernangomez more playing time off the bench. Khem Birch and Christian Koloko could also fixture into the mix.

