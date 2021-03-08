Raptors Will Admit 3,500 Fans into Amalie Arena Starting March 19

The Toronto Raptors and Vinik Sports Group will begin admitting 3,500 fans into Raptors home games at Amalie Arena commencing on March 19, according to a team press release.

The 3,500 number is about 17% of the maximum 20,500 person capacity for basketball games held at Amalie Arena. It will allow for adequate indoor spacing requirements along with increased screening and health precautions within the arena.

"Upon entering AMALIE Arena via mobile ticketing, fans will notice increased measures to promote physical distancing, including entry points, concessions and restrooms. Concession and retail stands will be cashless and contactless and hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the facility for use. Arena staff will increase frequency of cleaning and sanitation in all areas being used with an emphasis on commonly used surfaces such as seats, handrails and bathrooms. Signage and physical distancing measures have been added to assure six-foot separation between patrons. Ultra-violet disinfectant lights have been installed at various locations including escalator handrails and the number of people allowed on elevators at one time will also be limited. Masks will be required throughout the arena concourses and seating areas when not eating or drinking," the team announced a press release.

March 19 marks the Raptors' second home game after the All-Star break. They will commence their post-All-Star break schedule on March 11 at home against the Atlanta Hawks before hitting the road for three straight games against the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, and Detroit Pistons. After that, the Raptors will return home on the 19th to play the Utah Jazz.

Further Reading

Norman Powell is heading for a massive payday this summer

Doling out grades for the Raptors offence at the halfway mark of the season

Jayson Tatum's story shows NBA players don't always bounce back quickly from COVID-19